S.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to Meet March 3, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 2, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) will meet at 12:00 p.m. March 3. The committee will meet virtually at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC. 

The committee meeting will be available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available on the VAC event page.

