Rhett A. Hernandez Elected to the Hubbell Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) announces the election of Lieutenant General (U.S. Army, Retired) Rhett A. Hernandez as a Director of the company effective March 1, 2021.

Hubbell’s Executive Chairman, Mr. David G. Nord, said “We are thrilled to welcome Rhett to Hubbell’s Board of Directors. His broad experience and expertise in the areas of cybersecurity, strategic planning, leadership and operational synergies will serve Hubbell well as we execute our strategy of delivering value to our shareholders and other stakeholders. Rhett brings strong leadership skills and global insights to the Board and his addition further strengthens the Board’s diversity of experience, background and talent.”

General Hernandez is the founder and president of CyberLens, LLC, a cybersecurity consulting firm, which he founded after his retirement from the United States Army after thirty-nine years of distinguished service. While in the Army, General Hernandez rose to the rank of Lieutenant General and was the first commander of the Army Cyber Command/2nd US Army (ARCYBER), where he was responsible for the operations, defense and risk management of the Army’s networks, systems and cyber security organization. At such time, General Hernandez served as the highest-ranking Hispanic officer in the Army. General Hernandez continues to serve as the Cyber Chair for the United States Military Academy.

During his military career, General Hernandez commanded at all levels, from company to Army, and some of his prior commands include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Army Operations; Chief, U.S. Military Training Mission, Saudi Arabia; and Commanding General, Human Resources Command. His overseas experience includes tours in Germany, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

General Hernandez holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia, and a Master of National Security Strategy from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. He also currently serves: (i) on the board of directors of USAA Federal Savings Bank; (ii) as an advisory board member on Academy Securities, a military veteran and disabled veteran owned and operated investment bank and broker-dealer; and (iii) as a director of Objective Interface Systems (OIS), a provider of communications software tools.

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: