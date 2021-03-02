SMS Equipment Announces New Dealership Agreement with Genesis Attachments

/EIN News/ -- ACHESON, Alberta, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 15, 2021, SMS Equipment Inc., a leading industry provider of construction, forestry, and mining equipment, will be the Canada-wide dealer for world-renowned attachment manufacturer Genesis.



SMS Equipment will sell and support Genesis attachments from concrete crushers, mobile shears, demolition processors, grapples for the demolition and concrete recycling, scrap metal recycling and handling, quarries, and aggregate industries. Access to new attachments, parts, and support will be available across SMS Equipment’s locations coast to coast.

The dealership agreement expands SMS Equipment’s construction and mining product offerings across its 38-branch Canada-wide network.

SMS Equipment President and COO Robin Heard; “SMS Equipment focuses on providing solutions and ensuring our customers have access to the best products. Genesis is a world-class leader in construction and mining attachments and shares our commitment to deliver customer value and product innovation. This is a great addition to SMS Equipment’s portfolio of world-class products and further solidifies our position as the #1 Equipment Solution Provider across Canada.”

Genesis Attachments, LLC. President Dan Tyrrell; “Genesis is excited to extend our Tier I dealer sales and support network to SMS Equipment to cover the Canadian market coast-to-coast. SMS Equipment’s widespread business network, dedication to providing exceptional product support and overall capabilities provides the manufacture/dealer collaboration, which extends Genesis’s ability to provide product sales, parts, and support to our customers and the business segments (demolition, recycling, scrap and material handling) we serve.”

About Genesis Attachments, LLC

Genesis is a global leader in attachments for the scrap processing, demolition, material handling and offshore decommissioning industries, but the most important factor in our success is our customers. So our dedication to quality is found throughout our organization to provide high-performing products backed by unmatched customer service.

About SMS Equipment Inc.

SMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands, including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 40 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in cleaner, more efficient ways to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com.



