Eargo Finds the Sounds Americans Miss Most During the Pandemic

New Survey Raises Awareness of Hearing Loss Ahead of World Hearing Day on March 3

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR) a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, today announced the results of its World Hearing Day survey, in celebration of World Hearing Day on March 3.



The survey of 2,000 Americans uncovers how people ages 40 and older are faring during the pandemic, exploring their connection to the world and to their friends and family. The findings suggest that Americans are optimistic about the future, and that hearing will play a vital role in reconnecting with “normal” in the coming months.

“On World Hearing Day we want to shine a light on hearing and hearing loss,” said Eargo CEO Christian Gormsen. “The CDC says hearing loss is the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States, and there are people living with hearing loss without knowing it. Like everyone else, we’re optimistic that the return to ‘normal’ is right around the corner and we don’t want anyone to miss hearing it.”

Having your hearing checked is the ideal first step to identifying if you have hearing loss. If you or anyone you know suspects they may have hearing loss, visit Eargo.com for a free hearing check today.

A selection of findings from the survey are listed below.

Restoring the art of the conversation

With 61% of respondents thinking it will take a year or less for things to return to “normal” in their daily lives, many are optimistic that they will be reconnecting to those around them sooner than later. It will be a welcome change, as 69% of respondents shared that the pandemic has made them feel out of touch, and 60% felt that the art of the conversation has declined during the pandemic.

Even with the help of video conferencing, more than half of respondents still agreed that it was harder to have a good conversation without being face-to-face. When things do return to normal, expect there to be plenty of get-togethers to make up for lost time: 70% of respondents were most looking forward to “conversing” with friends and family in person again.

Missing the sweetest sounds

Live music (38%), a movie playing in surround sound in a theater (35%) and fans cheering at a sporting event (28%) were among the sounds Americans have missed hearing in person since the start of the pandemic. Thirty-two percent longed for the sound of food sizzling on a grill during a cookout.

Yet not all sonic nostalgia has been tied to sounds of recreation activities that have become less frequent as a result of the pandemic. Seven percent of respondents even miss the sounds of keyboards, phones ringing or a printer printing at their office. When it came to the topics respondents said would be off-limits, a clear picture emerged: many replied that they would be placing politics, COVID-19 and illness in general firmly off their list of talking points.

Americans refocus on their health but may be neglecting their hearing

Sixty-one percent of respondents felt more aware of the need to improve their health thanks to the pandemic. Many improved their health by making better eating decisions, committing to exercising more often, and being more aware of germs by making more time to wash their hands.

However, a focus on hearing health appears to be lagging. 28% of respondents shared that they may have hearing loss but have not been tested – underscoring a national need to increase access to hearing tests and hearing aids.

Lowering barriers by removing visits to hearing clinics may help. 41% of respondents shared that they have tried telehealth during the pandemic. 75% of those who took part did so for the first time, and 46% already plan to continue using it after pandemic ends. 70% of those who will continue to use telehealth cited convenience as the reason for the decision.

About Eargo

Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I or Class II devices for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

The company’s 4th generation product, the Eargo Neo HiFi was launched in January 2020 and features increased bandwidth, improved feedback cancellation, and a sophisticated wind noise reduction algorithm for enhanced performance processing speech outdoors. The Eargo Neo HiFi is available for purchase here.

Media Contact

Brad Sheets

Eargo@edelman.com

Investor Contact

Nick Laudico

Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@eargo.com