Global Smart Education and Learning Market Size Was Valued at USD 23.2 Billion In 2019

/EIN News/ -- Texas, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Education and Learning market size is estimated to reach 142.4 billion in 2027. Spending in educational technology crossed USD 20 billion in 2019. North American EdTech industry has grown at a higher pace in last few years. Key factor driving the market growth is adoption of eLearning solutions, proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, and requirement of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in overall market.

On the basis of component, software segment is expected to grow with a fastest pace at global level. in 2027, asynchronous learning mode is expected to held largest market share. Major reason behind its global demand is its availability in online and offline mode. Blackboard accounted for largest market share in 2019.

Market size and forecast by component, learning mode, end user, country, and region

Detailed analysis on smart education and learning market

Analysis on total volume sales by companies

Company Market Share Analysis

Investment opportunity analysis

Weighted Average Price Analysis

Based on Component, Market is Segmented into

Software Learning Management System Learning Content Management Systems Adaptive Learning Platform Assessment Systems Others

Hardware Interactive Displays Interactive Projectors

Services Training & Certification Consulting Managed Hosting Others

Educational Content Audio-Based Content Text Content Video-based Content



Based on Learning Mode, Market is Segmented into

Virtual Instructor-led Training

Simulation-based Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Adaptive Learning

Collaborative Learning

Based on End User, Market is Segmented into

Academic K-12 Higher Education

Corporate Small & Medium Businesses Large Enterprises



Based on Region, Market is Segmented into

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Austria, U.K., Turkey, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Central & South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of Central & South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Companies profiled in his report are

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Blackboard, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Company L.P.

NIIT Limited

Saba Software, Inc.

Smart Technologies, Inc.

Unit4

Research Methodology

Market Insight Solutions uses both primary and secondary research tools and insights to present a comprehensive industry outlook. Industry Experts act as a great contributor to our analysis. In order to attain the best understanding of the product, we interview a panel of leaders from the specific industries for better technical knowledge and determine the driving factors responsible for at local and macroeconomic platform. Additionally, with secondary data, we analyze sales, annual profits, and contracts through the company's annual reports, sales reports, company websites, in-house databases, journal and statistical publications, and many other resources.

This report sheds light on some significant parameters pertinent to the market

What is the COVID-19 impact in Smart Education and Learning market ?

What is the current market status and how did this market evolve?

What are the current factors driving the market and the barriers restraining the market?

Are governmental, political and regulatory factors significant to this market and do they affect key growth areas?

What are the significant players of this market and what do their prospects look like during the forecast period?

What are the regulations that will influence to boost the supply chain network of the market?

What are the best investment opportunities for R&D of the product and new service lines?

What are some of the major developments in the key geographical regions which led to the current status?

What are the current production and technological challenges to develop the market?

Market insight solutions provide a detailed blueprint of the Smart Education and Learning market with the presentation of market dynamics and with the purpose of forecast. The report showcases an in-depth analysis to cover the market. To ascertain the market potential in the global platform, our analysts have further taken into consideration – competitive landscape and developmental landscape to make their point.

The major goal of our report is to develop a framework to help business executives make effective decisions. Thus, our framework provides an overview of important parameters like customer journeys, geographical regions supporting the market, emerging avenues, and the significant players partaking in the overall lifecycle of the product.

Below is a snapshot of our key strategic plans

Customer Journey with product lifecycle- Companies today want their customers to interact with their brands, and our framework helps in achieving the best engagement possible. Our analysts take a deeper look at your customer's journey with the products and services to determine their pain points across various touchpoints.

