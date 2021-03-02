Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.



The presentation will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Company's website at yumanity.com/events beginning March 9, starting at 7:00am EST.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

John Grimaldi

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006

Media:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006