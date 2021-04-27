New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Ensure the Best Compensation-It Might Exceed a Million Dollars

"The Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NEWARK , NEW JERSEY, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the immediate family of a Navy Veteran with confirmed or suspected mesothelioma in New Jersey to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might be significant financial compensation. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars-as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to explain. The typical person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in most instances had their primary exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "Because of the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms-there is a good chance a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might have initially been diagnosed with COVID-19-not what they actually had. When the patient did not respond to medical treatment for the Coronavirus-their doctors may have taken a second look and determined it was lung cancer or mesothelioma. Without a biopsy-mesothelioma cannot be confirmed. However, medical doctors will indicate that the person might have 'possible mesothelioma' but that they are unable to do a biopsy to confirm it--because the person is so weak.

"If this sounds like your husband or dad in New Jersey or anywhere in the nation and he is a Navy Veteran-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed Veteran or person anywhere in New Jersey, including communities such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, or Trenton. https://NewJersey.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment option in New Jersey, the New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The Rutgers University’s Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick: http://www.cinj.org/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.