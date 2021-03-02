Secretary Gorbea Statement on Confirmation of Gina Raimondo as U.S. Commerce Secretary

"Today's confirmation of Gina Raimondo as Commerce Secretary of the United States is a proud moment for all Rhode Islanders and a great way for women and girls everywhere to celebrate Women's History Month. While in the Governor's office, Secretary Raimondo worked hard to enhance commerce in the Ocean State. I am confident she will bring that leadership and dedication into her new role and serve our country well.

I also want to congratulate incoming Governor Dan McKee, whom I will swear in later this evening. I look forward to working with his office to continue growing our state's economy, ensure small businesses can grow and thrive, and keep Rhode Island on a path to recovery."

Nellie M. Gorbea Rhode Island Secretary of State