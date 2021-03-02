Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary Gorbea Statement on Confirmation of Gina Raimondo as U.S. Commerce Secretary

"Today's confirmation of Gina Raimondo as Commerce Secretary of the United States is a proud moment for all Rhode Islanders and a great way for women and girls everywhere to celebrate Women's History Month. While in the Governor's office, Secretary Raimondo worked hard to enhance commerce in the Ocean State. I am confident she will bring that leadership and dedication into her new role and serve our country well.

I also want to congratulate incoming Governor Dan McKee, whom I will swear in later this evening. I look forward to working with his office to continue growing our state's economy, ensure small businesses can grow and thrive, and keep Rhode Island on a path to recovery."

Nellie M. Gorbea Rhode Island Secretary of State

