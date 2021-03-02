Standard Numismatic Immortalizes Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto with Keepsake Commemoratives
'Priceless Collection' Celebrates 'The Daughter of The East' Through Precious Metal Coins Minted By Standard NumismaticUNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the best ways to diversify savings is to invest in precious metals. For centuries, precious metals, like gold, have been an essential part of humanity. Present in a wide selection of items, including jewelry, coins, and currencies, gold, silver, and other precious metals have protected investors against inflation.
Indeed, it is proven safe storage for money that can secure your retirement and help you hedge against other investment markets.
Standard Numismatic, a privately-owned minting company, and precious metals dealer, offers finely crafted gold and silver collectible coins featuring remarkable personalities, is proud to announce the launch of its "Priceless Collection," honoring iconic leader Benazir Bhutto, The Daughter of The East.
A dominant figure in Pakistani politics, Benazir Bhutto, was the first woman to lead a Muslim country. Young and glamorous, she successfully portrayed herself as a refreshing contrast to the male-dominated political establishment, serving as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.
During Bhutto's time, the first Women's Bank of Pakistan was established, a separate Ministry for Women Affairs was created, Student and labor unions were legalized. Today's healthcare system for women exists principally in rural areas because of her visionary policies. For the first time in Pakistan's history, the press and media were uncensored, and political opponents received due coverage. The education budget was increased by billions, thousands of new schools were built all across the country, villages received electricity, and innumerable new employment opportunities were created.
Bhutto knew the risks of going against the military and engaging in politics but deemed it a higher calling. On Dec. 27, 2007, she was assassinated after returning to Pakistan following eight years of self-exile.
"I didn't choose this life; it chose me," she said. "Pakistan is no ordinary country. And mine has been no ordinary life. My father and two brothers were killed. My mother, husband, and I were all imprisoned. I have spent years in exile. Despite the difficulties and sorrows, however, I feel blessed."
Even after her death, Bhutto serves as the ultimate mentor for any who wish to set the course of their lives instead of having it dictated to them.
Bhutto's legacy and its significance in world history continue to hold a special place in the hearts of the millions of Pakistanis who mourn her death. They also mourn the death of what Pakistan might have been had she lived to rule the country again.
An undoubtedly brave and secular-minded individual, Bhutto stands as an example of triumph for women worldwide.
This is her greatest legacy.
In honor of her indomitable spirit, the Benazir Bhutto collection consists of 20g silver proof coins, 1 Oz, ½ Oz, and ¼ Oz gold proof coins that come as Standard. Supporters will also have the chance to purchase limited-edition First Strike proof coins, some of the most exclusive coins in the collection. First strike coins refer to the early coins that are minted during production. Gold coins are crafted using 999.9% fine gold, while silver coins are made with exquisite 999 Fine Silver.
Standard Numismatic's offerings hold sentimental significance, which further boosts the coins value.
The obverse of the coin features Benazir Bhutto while the reverse side displays the State emblem of Pakistan. Standard Numismatic has made limited coins that are now available for purchase.
Speaking on the launch, Issa Masroor, Managing Director – United Kingdom, Standard Numismatic, said, "At Standard Numismatic, we mint coins not just as functional investments but also as precious memorabilia that have extensive sentimental value attached to them. We create coins that represent individuals who have played an important part in our customers' lives, and Benazir Bhutto has touched millions of hearts throughout and beyond her lifetime. We are confident that her supporters will greatly appreciate our endeavor to immortalize one of the world's most influential leaders the world has seen."
By combining bullion trading elements of gold and silver and the collectible element of memorabilia, Standard numismatic transforms functional bullion into collectible items with iconic and revolutionary designs that evoke everlasting memories of special experiences.
The Company has partnered with USA-based Numismatic Coin Services LLC (NCS), a 3rd party coin grading company, to ensure keepsake commemoratives are kept safe, allowing buyers to hold investment-based interests.
Grading companies are responsible for examining a coin's condition and grading it according to the internationally recognized grading scale. Graded coins allow investors and buyers to buy with a guarantee of the coin's condition and authenticity.
History will forever remember Benazir Bhutto as an icon for women who broke Pakistan's symbolic glass ceiling. From empowering the masses to establish a truly egalitarian society, her innumerable services for the country's betterment and development will always be remembered. Now, with Standard Numismatic's commemorative coin, Bhutto will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved her-- now and forever.
Standard Numismatic is a premium privately-owned minting company and precious metals dealer that offers finely crafted gold and silver collectible coins featuring remarkable personalities that hold incredible sentimentality among their followers. Having operated in the numismatic and precious metals space for over 30 years, the brand's founders have an in-depth understanding and expertise in precious metal products. The Company works closely with personalities and their families to design coins through an involved and memorable process. By combining bullion trading elements of gold and silver and the collectible element of memorabilia, Standard Numismatic is able to transform functional bullion into collectible items with iconic and revolutionary designs that evoke everlasting memories of special experiences.
For more information, visit http://www.standardnumismatic.com.
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn