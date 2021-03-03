Positive Message Campaign 'Use Your Social Media for Good' Launches with Contest
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring meaningful campaign and contest to celebrate professionals who use their presence online for good; and is rewarding dining.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring positive messaging campaign "Use Your Social Media for Good." And rewarding professionals who excel at portraying 'An Essence of Presence' online; with dining gift cards to the best restaurants in the US.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are launching our 'Use Social Media for Good' contest, by rewarding The Most Kickass LinkedIn Profiles first, because I believe; 'It is the last bastion of professional civility and mutual respect to find leaders and role models,' on a social platform."
The meaningful contest runs from Women's Day to Mother's Day. Recruiting for Good will reward one man and one woman weekly for the most positive impactful presence or profile online ($50 fine dining gift cards in their respective cities).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I love this quote by Gandhi, 'Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.' Spending so much of our lives online...we can use our talent for good and transform our communities too!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Kickass Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
