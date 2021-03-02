Club Swan offers alternative crypto buying solution in Africa

Unfortunately, it’s becoming all too normal to fall foul of your bank when transacting to buy cryptocurrencies via fiat using bank transfers or your debit card. Banks accounts may get frozen, transactions delayed and issues may arise with the intent and destination of funds.

Club Swan (https://ClubSwan.com/en-za/) is a top-ranking innovative service that has brought a secure and reliable solution to the African crypto community. This firm has played an integral role especially in South Africa who represent the majority of the demand for Bitcoins in the region. The company specializes in buying, selling cryptos and allowing customers to spend Bitcoin as fiat using their debit cards worldwide cutting out the need for a bank in order to buy, sell and spend crypto.

With crypto generally used as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation in Africa, there are growing shifts in demand to use cryptocurrencies as a means for international transactions and business trade saving in international exchange fees. Recognizing these challenges Club Swan offers multiple currency accounts, the ability to exchange into multiple fiat currencies typically 4-8% cheaper than the high street banks, as well as the ability to transfer your cryptocurrency to other external wallets via their platform.

As an FCA regulated and responsible organization, the KYC process is concluded on all customers which in most circumstances is executed swiftly, in under 30 minutes giving customers the ability to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, BAT, Paxos, USD Coin and EOS using USD, GBP, EUR, CNY, and JPY accounts with over $1 billion transacted using the platform.

The crypto concierge service offered by Club Swan allows businesses and busy individual access to concierge professionals 24/7 where all requests, large or small, are handled with care and efficiency. Whether it’s hiring a private jet for business travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, to relocation to a different city or country, the concierge service is there to provide assistance.

With the South African budget looming on 24th February, there is a growing focus on diversification of savings and investments into alternative assets like cryptocurrencies to mitigate the risk of potential Rand (ZAR) devaluation.

“From September 2020 till January 2021 we’ve seen a 310% increase in transactions for our South African customers,” says Martin Lamming, CCO Club Swan.