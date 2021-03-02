Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC to close portions of Lake City target ranges March 3-4 for maintenance

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) may close either the rifle or pistol range for short periods at the Lake City Shooting Range in Jackson County on Wednesday and Thursday, March 3 and March 4. A specialized company will be doing a deep cleaning on those ranges of the bullet trap, concrete, baffles, drains, shooting benches, and other surfaces. The trap and archery ranges will remain open. MDC will resume normal operations at all Lake City target ranges on Friday, March 5.

