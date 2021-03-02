BIPOC LGBTQ2 & ALLIES conference honors Lexi Daken, Safe Spaces, Black Mental Health Day, Black Mental Health Week

Black Lives Matter supports NCYMH's efforts to change the way schools, justice systems, governments and businesses and the media portray and treat BIPOC humans

TORONTO, CANADA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Justice Canada is working with Black Lives Matters in highlighting the intersection between racial injustice in the justice system and black mental health. The organization supports anti-racism and unconscious bias training for judges and every individual working in the justice system and the Attorney General's office .

The organizations support a BIPOC inclusive, diverse and multi-faith mental health organization NCYMH, National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health which was created by social justice pioneer and unsing hero Judge Stanely Grizzle in 2002, author of " My Name's Not George". Judge Stanley G. Grizzle would often speak about how the trauma of racism, discrimination and the refusal of main stream organizations to 1) hire and promote BIPOC humans, 2) neutralize schools, justice systems, governments and businesses and 3) the refusal to financially support and donate to BIPOC organizations and the 4) racist sexist and biased manner in which some reporters portrayed BIPOC humans in the media created turmoil, poverty and traumatic mental health experiences for BIPOC communities.

All of these daily painful, dehumanizing and consistent refusals, challenges and barriers led to a life of mental health challenges, socio-economic poverty, health inequity and unemployment, which negatively impacted his birth family and his mental health for his entire life. Regardless, the unsung hero Judge Stanley G. Grizzle fought courageously and skillfully for social change and justice at great personal expense. Sixteen years later, Kamala Tiwari incorporated the grassroots organization founded by Judge Stanley G. Grizzle the National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, NCYMH in 2019 and Progress Consultants was recruited to create and launch the innovative, inclusive, diverse BIPOC mental health programs nationally.

Black Lives Matter supports NCYMH, the National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health's efforts to change the way schools, justice systems, governments and businesses and the media (reporter/reporters) portray and treat BIPOC humans.

