Wonder if you should use VPN for remote access? See what happened when Craig Stender Arizona did.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where more people are using technology, there had to be a better way to transfer sensitive information. Even as technology advances quickly, there are many rural areas that do not have access to dedicated connections to connect to networks, including the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).What is a VPN? Craig Stender Arizona states that a virtual private network (VPN) will allow you to access networks that are private from a public connection while remaining anonymous and keeping your data safe. A VPN will mask your IP address to keep your data secure and not able to be traced. Your connection remains encrypted to give you the highest amount of privacy.A VPN gives you access to your information no matter where you are located. This was an ideal way to provide connections to employees of Arizona Motor Vehicle. Many employees that reside outside the metro area of Phoenix do not have access to dedicated connections. The employees may have to pay additional charges to connect to the ADOT network.Also, a VPN can assist employees that are traveling. A VPN gives employees and customers the ability to connect to an ISP at a lower rate.Why Pilot VPN?In mid-2000, Craig Stender Arizona, was the CIO of the Information Technology Group (ITG) at the ADOT. He opted to pilot the use of VPN with employees that needed remote access and then third-parties. This pilot was intended to show how successful VPN could be at transmitting sensitive data for electronic transactions. Craig Stender Arizona resident , stated that the records contained at the motor vehicle were considered sensitive. As a result, it was determined that these transactions must be handled carefully. This was a determining factor to use VPN for the pilot test at Arizona Motor Vehicle.The pilot's intended outcome was to test out the equipment already owned by Motor Vehicle, and the ITG group could make a recommendation on moving forward. One ITG felt that the connection was stable for employees; they tested with the third parties listed.-City of Phoenix Prosecutors Office-Federal Bureau of Investigation-Scottsdale Police Department-Robertson Investigations-Kolb, Stewart & Associates InvestigationsThe test proved highly successful, with no real limitations or problems found during testing. There were 72 people using VPN for remote access, which resulted in numerous secure and effective transactions. ITG felt confident that the VPN access should be fully deployed and all transactions could be conducted securely.