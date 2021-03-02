Samir Allen Farhoumand Discusses Challenges for Car Mechanics in Covid-19 and Their Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Samir Allen Farhoumand has seen many reports about the economic and health impact that Covid-19 has had on various fields in the last year. However, he hasn't seen many people talking about auto mechanics yet. This issue is a problem because he believes that mechanics are in a lot of danger if they don't take the time to protect themselves with detailed guidelines.
Samir Allen Farhoumand Has Many Fears for Mechanics
Although many people haven't talked heavily about the dangers of Covid-19 and its impact on mechanics, Samir Allen Farhoumand is worried for many in this field. These professionals work with many people every day, come in from shopping or other types of activities, and potentially spread this disease to mechanics or other people in the shop.
And this issue could impact the mechanic industry, Samir Allen Farhoumand says, because it is already being stretched to the limit due to a high-demand for repairs. Though people are driving less, they are getting their cars repaired at the same rate, meaning that Samir Allen Farhoumand and other mechanics have found themselves working long hours and experiencing many health issues as a result.
Unfortunately, Samir Allen Farhoumand believes that mechanics who aren't prepared for these potential dangers may end up getting Covid, spreading it to others, or suffering from other health problems that they should have been able to avoid. As a result, he compiled a list of essential steps that these mechanics can take – some of which are common sense and should be done in all businesses.
Solutions to These Dangers | Samir Allen Farhoumand
Mechanics worried about these fears can take a handful of steps to avoid issues, Samir Allen Farhoumand says. Start by limiting the number of people that come to your shop every day, creating "safety" zones within your shop and the waiting room. Define these zones with colored stickers or tape, Samir Allen Farhoumand says, to make them very obvious and hard to ignore when customers visit.
And train your receptionists and mechanics to enforce these limitations – yes, Samir Allen Farhoumand knows it will be hard to handle customers who get angry about these restrictions, but consistency is critical. In essence, Samir Allen Farhoumand believes it is essential to do what seems obvious or what the CDC suggests because their guidelines for virus control remain strong and consistent.
As for working inside your shop, Samir Allen Farhoumand suggests limiting the number of mechanics on a vehicle to as few as possible to ensure that they don't spread viruses. If you see anybody just sitting around near a job or aren't strictly necessary, shift them elsewhere. Creating these types of controlled work zones will help limit Covid exposure, Samir Allen Farhoumand believes.
Caroline Hunter
Samir Allen Farhoumand Has Many Fears for Mechanics
Although many people haven't talked heavily about the dangers of Covid-19 and its impact on mechanics, Samir Allen Farhoumand is worried for many in this field. These professionals work with many people every day, come in from shopping or other types of activities, and potentially spread this disease to mechanics or other people in the shop.
And this issue could impact the mechanic industry, Samir Allen Farhoumand says, because it is already being stretched to the limit due to a high-demand for repairs. Though people are driving less, they are getting their cars repaired at the same rate, meaning that Samir Allen Farhoumand and other mechanics have found themselves working long hours and experiencing many health issues as a result.
Unfortunately, Samir Allen Farhoumand believes that mechanics who aren't prepared for these potential dangers may end up getting Covid, spreading it to others, or suffering from other health problems that they should have been able to avoid. As a result, he compiled a list of essential steps that these mechanics can take – some of which are common sense and should be done in all businesses.
Solutions to These Dangers | Samir Allen Farhoumand
Mechanics worried about these fears can take a handful of steps to avoid issues, Samir Allen Farhoumand says. Start by limiting the number of people that come to your shop every day, creating "safety" zones within your shop and the waiting room. Define these zones with colored stickers or tape, Samir Allen Farhoumand says, to make them very obvious and hard to ignore when customers visit.
And train your receptionists and mechanics to enforce these limitations – yes, Samir Allen Farhoumand knows it will be hard to handle customers who get angry about these restrictions, but consistency is critical. In essence, Samir Allen Farhoumand believes it is essential to do what seems obvious or what the CDC suggests because their guidelines for virus control remain strong and consistent.
As for working inside your shop, Samir Allen Farhoumand suggests limiting the number of mechanics on a vehicle to as few as possible to ensure that they don't spread viruses. If you see anybody just sitting around near a job or aren't strictly necessary, shift them elsewhere. Creating these types of controlled work zones will help limit Covid exposure, Samir Allen Farhoumand believes.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here