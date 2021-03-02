U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces Additional Biden-Harris Administration Staff Appointments

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced additional Biden-Harris Administration appointments, building on an experienced team committed to President Biden’s mission to end the COVID-19 pandemic, expand affordable health care, and advance equity.

“President Biden’s team at HHS is growing quickly and continues to work tirelessly to end the COVID pandemic and address our many health challenges,” said HHS Chief of Staff Sean McCluskie. “Our appointees will work hand-in-hand with our dedicated team of career officials throughout HHS to protect and expand quality, affordable care to all Americans.”

These new appointees join tens of thousands of career officials throughout the agency, whose expertise is critical for tackling the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, ensuring Americans have access to quality and affordable health care, strengthening support for seniors and other vulnerable populations, conducting groundbreaking research, and more. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to restoring public trust in our health agencies, leading with science and facts, and building a team that looks like America.

New appointees and their roles are listed below:

Office of the Secretary Rachel Pryor, Counselor for Health Policy

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Florence Elizabeth “Beth” Lynk, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs (Health Care)

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislation Steven “Jeff” Hild, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation (Human Services)

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Sabrina Bousbar, Special Assistant (COVID Response)

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health Sarah Boateng, Chief of Staff Adam Beckman, Special Advisor to the Surgeon General

Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs Sherice Perry, Senior Advisor for the Equity Task Force

Office of Global Affairs Loyce Pace, Director of Global Affairs

Office of Refugee Resettlement Cindy Huang, Director

Office of Civil Rights Laura Durso, Chief of Staff Stephanie Akpa, Senior Advisor

Administration for Children and Families Jennifer Cannistra, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy JooYeun Chang, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bernadine Futrell, Director of the Office of Head Start Katie Hamm, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Early Childhood Development Debra Johnson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for External Affairs Aysha Schomburg, Associate Commissioner of the Children’s Bureau

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Elizabeth Fowler, Deputy Administrator and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Director

Food and Drug Administration Andi Fristedt, Deputy Commissioner for Policy

Health Resources and Services Administration Jordan Grossman, Chief of Staff