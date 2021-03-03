‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 6: Savage
Who amongst us has the courage to believe in nothing?”PUTOMAYO, COLOMBIA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 6 Savage from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud and special SFX video content on both YouTube and IGTV.
— The Great Poet
As the BINGE story proceeds, C.W. deals with his essential nature; being a savage. The over-developed part of C.W. is his beast, the de-facto toolkit when he encounters danger. He despises his cowardice. Consequently, he decides if I were to die, ‘it would be a glorious death, and enters ‘where there was no path’. This decision symbolizes entering a part of his consciousness, a place he has never grappled with until now.
Mahne said, “being a ‘Savage’ is much more than one would think, and it’s a quality that we all have inside our being.” As both Lady Haig and Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “You gain experience, you gain courage, you gain confidence, when you really stop to face fear in the face, you do the thing you think you cannot do.” Mahne stated further, “that’s what a savage does.”
Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 6: Savage