Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,191 in the last 365 days.

‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 6: Savage

Chapter 6 Savage from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’

Who amongst us has the courage to believe in nothing?”
— The Great Poet
PUTOMAYO, COLOMBIA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 6 Savage from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud and special SFX video content on both YouTube and IGTV.

As the BINGE story proceeds, C.W. deals with his essential nature; being a savage. The over-developed part of C.W. is his beast, the de-facto toolkit when he encounters danger. He despises his cowardice. Consequently, he decides if I were to die, ‘it would be a glorious death, and enters ‘where there was no path’. This decision symbolizes entering a part of his consciousness, a place he has never grappled with until now.

Mahne said, “being a ‘Savage’ is much more than one would think, and it’s a quality that we all have inside our being.” As both Lady Haig and Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “You gain experience, you gain courage, you gain confidence, when you really stop to face fear in the face, you do the thing you think you cannot do.” Mahne stated further, “that’s what a savage does.”

Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.

Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 6: Savage

You just read:

‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 6: Savage

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.