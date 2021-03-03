Attestiv Introduces Industry’s First Media Authenticity and De-identification Solution for the Healthcare Industry
This solution is the latest addition to Attestiv’s Leading Media Authenticity PlatformNATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv, Inc., a leader in digital media authenticity, has unveiled a new offering for the healthcare industry. Using AI technology, Attestiv can efficiently de-identify images in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) regulations, while ensuring image integrity. This new offering provides customers a simple cloud-based implementation of HIPAA’s de-identification standard. By de-identifying digital media, it is no longer considered electronic protected health information (ePHI) and can be used for deep learning applications to distinguish various health conditions quickly.
“Attestiv’s media de-identification solution allows us to easily remove any personally identifiable information (PII) so we can focus on our mission to allow patients to get the help they need while protecting patient privacy,” said Susan Conover, CEO at LuminDx. "With Attestiv's technology in combination with our advanced AI, we are accelerating the pace of healthcare innovation for addressing skin conditions."
Specifically, the Attestiv platform enables thousands of images to be quickly de-identified through eye, tattoo, and jewelry AI redaction automation. Moreover, identifiable metadata such as location is also removed from the images. The de-identification thoroughly anonymizes the data providing privacy to patients while minimizing risk of exposure for electronic protected healthcare information.
As an added benefit, Attestiv’s digital media authenticity platform enables tamper-proofing and tamper detection of images and data, assuring the integrity required by healthcare standards via a secure and immutable record. This record can be utilized as verification for insurance or for other evidentiary purposes.
“We are excited to enter the healthcare space with our leading digital media platform”, said Paul Duran, Director of Business Development at Attestiv. “The combination of media de-identification and authenticity provides the ultimate combination of privacy and security. Enabling media to be used to support healthcare companies like LuminDx developing cutting-edge AI learning technologies will accelerate advances in e-healthcare and treatments.”
The Attestiv de-identification solution is currently available in production as an anonymization service or available via APIs for integration into existing workflow solutions. To request information about Attestiv’s Media Anonymization or other products and solutions, please visit https://attestiv.com/contact/.
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for the insurance, healthcare, public safety, government, and media segments. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and data, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media captured by any person or device, enabling digital transformation with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit http://attestiv.com.
