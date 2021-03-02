BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against bluebird bio, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 13, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired bluebird securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that:

data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability;





Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing;





as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and





as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



The price of Company shares dropped as much as 35% on February 16, 2020 intraday after the company announced the suspension of its Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies of its sickle cell therapy candidate.



The company suspended the studies due to a reported Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Bluebird placed the study on hold after receiving a report last week that a patient who was treated more than five years ago in a study was diagnosed with AML.



