UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Partnership to improve protein content of pulse-based ingredients

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada will be making their 16th technology project announcement, and their third based out of Alberta. The project, featuring a consortium of GrainFrac Inc., Tomtene Seed Farms and Ripple Foods PBC, is aimed at developing high-protein pulse-based ingredients using technology with lower energy and water requirements related to processing.

The announcement will take place virtually on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 9 a.m. MST. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z6-U186ZToy53jdP6s69SQ. Project participants will be available to answer questions following the announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Burski
Protein Industries Canada 
Regina, SK 
306-581-1340 
miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca


