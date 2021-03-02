Carillon Tower Advisers Launches “Markets in Focus” Podcast

Bi-weekly interview series will offer market commentary and perspectives on asset management industry news

/EIN News/ -- St. Petersburg, FL, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers (“Carillon”), a global, multi-boutique asset management firm, today announced the launch of “Markets in Focus,” a twice-weekly podcast featuring unique perspectives from Carillon’s industry-leading investment veterans, on the latest trends and developments driving markets.



Host Matt Orton, CFA, Director and Portfolio Specialist at Carillon, will guide listeners through incisive discussions with asset management professionals from Carillon and a variety of investment leaders across the firm’s five partner affiliates. Topics of discussion will include trending financial news, broader forces shaping the investment landscape, and the opportunities for investors within the current market environment.



The first two Markets in Focus episodes are currently available, including:





Fiscal Stimulus… Forever ? Eagle Asset Management Portfolio Managers James Camp, CFA, and Brad Erwin, CFA analyze potential opportunities for bond investors. With equities skyrocketing and interest rates near zero, Mr. Camp and Mr. Erwin explore where investors can find yield and opportunity in fixed income right now.

? Eagle Asset Management Portfolio Managers James Camp, CFA, and Brad Erwin, CFA analyze potential opportunities for bond investors. With equities skyrocketing and interest rates near zero, Mr. Camp and Mr. Erwin explore where investors can find yield and opportunity in fixed income right now. Going beyond the “E” in ESG. Joy Facos, Head of Responsible Investing at Carillon Tower Advisers, and Sheila King, CFA, Portfolio Co-Manager and Analyst at Eagle Asset Management, discuss how 2020 expanded focus beyond just the “E” of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). After calls for social justice echoed across America in 2020, Ms. Facos and Ms. King analyze how portfolio managers can properly incorporate a comprehensive ESG analysis within an investment process, particularly from a social and governance perspective.



New episodes will be published twice monthly. Listeners can access them wherever they get their podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For more information please visit www.marketsinfocuspodcast.com.



About Carillon Tower Advisers

Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.





