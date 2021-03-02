Customers Can Help Food Lion Feeds Provide More than 1 Million Meals to Families in Need

For Every Bag of Specially Marked Food Lion Oranges Purchased through March 23, Food Lion Feeds Will Help Provide Five Meals*

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning tomorrow, Food Lion customers have an opportunity to help fight hunger in their community while shopping in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. For every bag of specially marked Food Lion oranges purchased from March 3 – 23, 2021, Food Lion Feeds will help provide five meals* to the local Feeding America® member food bank. Additionally, customers can make a cash donation of any amount at the register to support Feeding America and local food banks. In 2020, the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign helped to provide one million meals to neighbors in need across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.



The specially marked bags will be sold at the MVP sale price of $2.99 throughout the campaign. The number of meals provided to each local food bank will be based on the number of participating bagged oranges sold in each food bank’s service area.

“Food Lion Feeds is about working together with our neighbors to support our neighbors in need, and the Food Lion Feeds orange bag campaign is a simple way to do that,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations at Food Lion. “Every donation makes a difference. Together we can help provide more than meals to people in our community; we can provide hope and we look forward to partnering with our customers again this March to make a big impact in the lives of our food-insecure neighbors who are counting on us more than ever.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has helped to provide more than 750 million meals to neighbors in need. After providing its 500 millionth meal in 2019, the company committed to provide 1 billion more meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025. Part of this commitment includes hosting retail campaigns, like the Orange Bag, as well as providing meals through the 20-year-old Food Lion Food Rescue program where near-date fresh produce and pantry staples are donated to a network of local feeding agencies.

“Feeding America is grateful to Food Lion and its customers for their ongoing commitment to fighting hunger in their communities,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Their generous donations will help food banks provide food to neighbors who worry about where they will find their next meal.”

For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the orange bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of 5 meals) from each bag purchase will be donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals.) from March 3 – 23, 2021. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 1 billion meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

