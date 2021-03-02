Konica Minolta Announces Leadership Changes to Support Digital Transformation Initiatives

Company Positions Leadership Team to Further Enhance Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced leadership changes to support the company’s internal and customer-focused digital transformation strategy. The changes are designed to augment its Digital Experience-as-a-Service (DX-as-a-Service) and Internet of Things (IoT) strategy to add continuous value to its clients and dealer partners.

Patrick Banno, currently the Head of the IoT Business Center in the U.S., will lead the North American business as President and CEO. He is replacing Rick Taylor, who will progress to serve in an independent advisory role to ensure a seamless continuation of the company’s strategies. Patrick will be responsible for establishing the business and technology strategy to further the company’s IoT initiatives, strategic partnerships and business growth to ensure shareholder value.

Sam Errigo, currently serving as Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Sam will lead the company’s strategy for operational excellence while enhancing digital agility to support a dynamically changing business environment and expansion into new markets. Sam was recently named to The Modern Sale and Collective[i]’s list of the 2021 Top 100 Global Sales Leaders.

“Konica Minolta is focused on advancing our digital transformation portfolio. Our strategic partnerships, All Covered managed IT services and enterprise content management services are key strengths within our portfolio,” said Toshimitsu Taiko, Director, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer & Lead Officer responsible for Business Technologies, Konica Minolta, Inc. “These leadership changes will enable us to continue to grow our business and position us to serve our clients more effectively with their digital transformation initiatives.”

Konica Minolta recently received global recognition from Keypoint Intelligence, winning the BLI 2021 A3 Line of the Year and 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand awards. Dispatcher Paragon was also honored with a BLI 2021 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence in the Document Imaging Software category. Additionally, All Covered was ranked the #1 Managed Service Provider in the U.S. by Cloudtango for the second consecutive year.

“We are extremely proud of these awards, which are a testament to our strategy and ability to execute,” noted Taiko. “We continue to invest in building our portfolio to help clients with digital transformation, and in our people who drive growth within our organization.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), ECM, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

