Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027 | Rising Government Initiatives In Microbiome Research Projects And Increasing Drug-Related Side Effects Are Driving The Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives in microbiome research projects to prevent infectious diseases, the market of human microbiome therapeutics is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe. Besides, the increasing issues of drug-related adverse effects on the human body are also anticipated to drive the market growth shortly.

However, the strict legal standards for the manufacturing of products and the selling of the products are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeline.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2017, Crestovo and Finch Therapeutics announced a merger to establish the Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group, the latest company, incorporates the vast IP assets of Crestovo and the late-stage candidate for recurring C. difficile diseases, CP101, an oral Full-Spectrum Microbiota product with the commercial-scale processing capability of Finch, a Rationally-Selected Microbiota production tool and an effective product pipeline.

As prebiotics are non-digestible carbohydrates that help the production of microbes in the body, the Prebiotics segment is expected to experience steady growth over the forecasted time period.

Due to the incidence of antibiotic cross-reactions and the change in lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, the C. difficile segment is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast timeline.

Due to the growing prevalence of C-difficile and intestinal bowel disorders, metabolic disorders are expected to undergo substantial growth over the forecast timeframe.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast timeframe. In Asian countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia, a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases is the main driver to demand in this region. India and China are the countries with the highest population sizes; hence the number of people infected by infectious diseases is high.

Key participants include Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market on the basis of product, approach, therapeutic areas, diseases, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Probiotics Medical Foods Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Microbial Consortia Phage Cocktail Small Molecule Therapies Microbial Ecosystems Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Autoimmune Disorders Dermatological Disorders Metabolic Disorders Infectious Disease Others

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Crohn’s Disease C. difficile Diabetes Irritable Bowel Syndrome Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



