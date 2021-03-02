Holdings Of Securities Of Optiva Inc.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 1, 2021, ESW Capital, LLC, ESW Investment Corp. and ESW Holdings, Inc. (collectively, “ESW”) entered into share purchase agreements with each of OceanLink Management Ltd., EdgePoint Investment Group Inc., Maple Rock Capital Partners and Meson Constructive Capital III LP, pursuant to which ESW has agreed to sell all of its 1,476,851 subordinate voting shares (“Subordinate Voting Shares”) in the capital of Optiva Inc. (“Optiva”) in a private transaction at a price per share of $39.90, for an aggregate sale price of $58,926,354.90 (the “Transaction”). Closing is expected to occur on or around March 5, 2021.



Currently, ESW owns 1,476,851 Subordinate Voting Shares and warrants (“Warrants”) to acquire 975,712 Subordinate Voting Shares, representing approximately 27.78% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 38.98% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares, assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants.

Following the completion of the Transaction, ESW will hold no Subordinate Voting Shares and 975,712 Warrants, representing approximately 15.5% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants.

Optiva is located at 2233 Argentia Road, East Tower, Suite 302, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 2X7. ESW is located at 401 Congress Avenue, Suite 2650 Austin, Texas 78701, United States. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Andrew Price at +1 512 524-6149 or on the SEDAR profile of Optiva Inc. at www.sedar.com.



