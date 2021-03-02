The Jordre Well Unveils Packaging Designs for First CBD Coffee Products

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”, the "Company"), a hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company that is 49% owned by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, is pleased to unveil the packaging designs for the Company’s first CBD-infused coffee products.

"We wanted designs that clearly communicate what the products are the moment a consumer sees it on a shelf,” commented Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. “We also wanted them to be appealing to a broad audience, beyond those who currently drink Café Caribe and Harmony Bay’s non-CBD coffees."

The Jordre Well’s goal was to create two bold new designs that build product awareness, enable shopper visibility and clearly distinguish themselves from non-CBD products offered by Café Caribe, Coffee Holding Co., Inc.’s flagship dark roast Latin espresso brand, and Harmony Bay, its gourmet coffee brand. Furthermore, The Jordre Well is in the process of designing the packaging for the CBD-infused line extension for Joey Kramer of Aerosmith’s Rockin' and Roastin' coffee brand including Sumatra, Guatemala and Ethiopian flavors which will be made available for consumers as soon as possible online in single-serve cups and more.

“The CBD-infused line extensions for Café Caribe and Harmony Bay have been developing at a rapid pace since Coffee Holding Co., Inc. acquired 49% of The Jordre Well last October,” commented Ian James, Founder of The Jordre Well. “Under the terms of our agreement, once these products are launched, The Jordre Well is expected to begin launching its non-coffee brands as soon as possible.”

About The Jordre Well, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on creating innovative, sustainably-sourced, CBD-infused beverages for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well’s soon-to-be-released brands include its namesake seltzer brand, The Jordre Well, its curated coffee collection, Stephen James, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

