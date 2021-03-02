Chiasma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEEDHAM, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is being held Tuesday, March 9th - Wednesday, March 10th, 2021.



The presentation will be available on demand on H.C. Wainwright’s conference portal beginning at 7:00 am on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In June 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com .



