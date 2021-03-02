Cloud Gaming Market Size & Share to Rise at 27.2 % CAGR, to Reach USD 8,833 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Cloud Gaming Market in 2018 was approximately USD 1,011 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8,833 Million by 2027. Top market players are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Blade (Shadow), Cloudzen, CRYTEK, GameFly, Inc, Google, HATCH ENTERTAINMENT LTD., IBM Corporation and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cloud Gaming Market By Cloud Type (Public, Hybrid, and Private), By Streaming Type (Video and File), and By Device (Smart Phones, PC, Tablet, and Gaming Console): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

“According to the research study, the global Cloud Gaming Market was estimated at USD 1,011 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8,833 Million by 2027. The global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2% from 2019 to 2027”.

Cloud gaming is a new manner to provide a high-quality gaming experience to gamers from anywhere and anytime. In cloud gaming, advanced game software runs on powerful servers in data centers and the game scenes are flowed to gamers across the internet in real-time. After that, gamers make use of lightweight software implemented on heterogeneous equipment to relate with the games. In short, cloud gaming is a game that is on the company server and not on the player’s computer. The player or gamer can set up the client program to access the server and can enter the game.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Cloud Gaming Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Cloud Gaming Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Cloud Gaming Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Cloud Gaming Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Cloud Gaming Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

Rapid rise in the gaming equipment & audience to boost the market growth

The rise in gaming devices & audiences will proliferate the growth of the cloud gaming industry over the forecast period. Moreover, the technological breakthroughs in the field of graphic design exulting & drawing realistic pictures are attracting new users across the globe. Furthermore, the ability of multiple-player gaming is increasing and forcing audiences to play the games. This, in turn, has helped cloud gaming garner popularity across the globe.

Apparently, the large-scale acceptance of cloud-based games due to the rapid growth of the internet and the rise in the storage capacity & processing ability of computers will define the scope of the business. In addition to this, cloud gaming & computing resources are cost-effective and this will further embellish the growth rate of the market over the forecast timespan. The growing inception of VR and AR technologies will impel the market trends.

Industry Major Market Players

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

Blade (Shadow),

Cloudzen,

CRYTEK,

GameFly Inc,

Google,

HATCH ENTERTAINMENT LTD.,

IBM Corporation,

LiquidSky Software Inc.,

Microsoft,

NVIDIA Corporation,

PAPERSPACE,

Parsec Cloud Inc.,

RemoteMyApp Sp. z o. o. (Vortex),

Samsung Electronics,

SIMPLAY,

Sony Corporation,

Ubitus Inc.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

Public cloud to lead the cloud type segment over the forecast period

The public cloud segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of nearly 29.3% over the forecast timeline. It is also projected to contribute a major revenue share of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the segment is due to its beneficial features like reduced maintenance expenses and high reliability.

File Streaming to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe

The file streaming segment is expected to record a CAGR of nearly 31.8% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The segment provides benefits like a good CDN for small data package distribution as compared to video streaming and this aspect has played a pivotal part in shaping the growth of the segment.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.



The study provides a decisive view of the cloud gaming market by segmenting the market based on the cloud type, streaming type, device, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)



The high acceptance of cloud-based games as a result of the rapid flourishing of internet activities and rise in the storage capacity & processing ability of computers will enlarge the scope of the business. In addition to this, cloud gaming & computing resources are cost-effective and this will further enhance the growth rate of the market over the forecast timespan. The onset of VR and AR technologies will push up the market growth trends during the forecast period.



Based on the cloud type, the market is sectored into Public, Hybrid, and Private. On the basis of the streaming type, the industry for cloud gaming is divided into Video and File. In terms of devices, the market is classified into Smart Phones, PC, Tablet, and Gaming Console.

North America to dominate the overall regional market growth during the forecast period

The regional market growth is attributed to easy access to high-speed internet service along with the huge penetration of smart equipment in the region. The U.S. is likely to contribute a major chunk of the regional market earnings during the forecast timeline.

Browse the full “Cloud Gaming Market By Cloud Type (Public, Hybrid, and Private), By Streaming Type (Video and File), and By Device (Smart Phones, PC, Tablet, and Gaming Console): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

This report segments the cloud gaming market as follows:

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Cloud Type Segment Analysis

Public

Hybrid

Private

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Streaming Type Segment Analysis

Video

File

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Device Segment Analysis

Smart Phones

PC

Tablet

Gaming Console

Key Features of Cloud Gaming Market Report:

Cloud Gaming Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Cloud Gaming Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Cloud Gaming Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Cloud Gaming Market segments’ trend and forecast

Cloud Gaming Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, new product launches, etc.

Cloud Gaming Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Cloud Gaming Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Browse More Related Reports:

U.S. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/us-healthcare-cloud-computing-market-by-component-hardware

Cloud-Based Payroll Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-based-payroll-software-market-by-product-type

Cloud Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-natural-language-processing-nlp-market-by-type

Cloud Migration Office Tools Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-migration-office-tools-market-by-application-mailbox

Cloud Fax Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-fax-market-by-user-type-individual-home-283

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com