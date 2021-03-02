Global Inkjet Coders Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $2,139.0 million at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2026 amid the COVID-19 Chaos – Exclusive Report [150 Pages] by Research Dive

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the global inkjet coders market in a negative way. This is because of the strict lockdowns and slowdown of manufacturing industries. The market is likely to begin recovering from the loss in the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2021. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to revive the market growth in the post-pandemic period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global inkjet coders market is forecasted to reach $2,139.0 million by the end of 2026, from $1,462.5 million in 2018. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR garnered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the inkjet coders market is now predicted to record a CAGR of 4.9%, while it was expected to be 5.1% in the pre-COVID-19 scenario. The reason behind this downfall is the temporary closure of manufacturing process of various industries.

For More Detail Insights, Download Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/196

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID-19 and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has been diminished compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations. The real-time market size reached a revenue of $1,247.4 million in 2020, while it was estimated to reach $1,599.3 million in a previous analysis. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, governments across countries imposed severe lockdown regulations, which led to temporary to permanent closing down of several end-user industries. This is the main reason behind the downfall of the market.

Post Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global inkjet coders market is expected to recover from the loss in the 3rd/4th quarter of 2021. The major market players of the inkjet coders market include -

Elmark Packaging

Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc.

Koenig & Bauer AG

Media Data Systems Pte Ltd

Markem-Imaje

XAAR

Linx Printing Technologies

Shanghai Rottweil Handyware Printing Technology Co., Ltd.

ID Technology, LLC.

Domino Printing Sciences plc

KGK Jet India.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/196

The leading market players are emphasizing on the research and development, merger and acquisition, and other strategies to restore the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, in January 2021, Linx Printing Technologies, the coding and marking specialist, has launched its new Linx Yellow bottling ink 1088 to meet the demands of customers who require a high contrast code on dark colored bottles. These bottles are usually returned from the marketplace and cleaned in a caustic wash process, typically used for returnable bottles, before refilling and coding.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Top Trending Report -

3D and 4D Technology Market - https://www.researchdive.com/99/3d-and-4d-technology-market



RTD Sensor Market - https://www.researchdive.com/129/rtd-sensor-market



Next Generation Transistor Market - https://www.researchdive.com/148/next-generation-transistor-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521