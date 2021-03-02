Micron’s New Crucial X6 External SSD Offerings Deliver Unparalleled Performance, Value and Portability for Consumers

Available immediately as part of Crucial’s expanded SSD product portfolio, the high-capacity 4TB and value-priced 500GB Crucial X6 versions enable customers to quickly store more documents, videos, music, photos and games

BOISE, Idaho, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial®, Micron’s global consumer brand of memory and storage, today launched an expansion of its award-winning portable solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio to offer consumers more options for external storage performance, capacity and value at any price point. The new products include the high-capacity 4TB portable SSD at a SRP of $489.95, and a new 500GB portable SSD for a wallet-friendly SRP of $69.95. Consumers looking to store large gaming libraries or more movies for long road trips will find an ideal solution in the Crucial X6.

“Our customers are looking for convenient, fast and reliable storage at an affordable price — and these two new capacity additions to the X6 portable SSD product line are further evidence of our commitment to the external solid-state storage market,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “There is no doubt we have reached a point where the benefits of solid-state storage outweigh those of traditional hard drives. Now with the mainstream Crucial X6 and the performance Crucial X8 available in a wide range of capacities, we have an even stronger portfolio to offer our customers. Whether you need to store all your school and professional files or quickly access your entire personal entertainment library, there is a Crucial external SSD option for everyone.”

With read speeds up to 800MB/s, the 4TB drive performs up to 5.6 times faster than portable hard drives in the market and are drop-proof up to 6.5 feet. Similar to the existing products in the Crucial X6 portable SSD lineup, the 4TB and 500GB versions deliver compact portable SSDs in these capacities to consumers for the first time. The entire award-winning Crucial portable SSD product line is compatible with the latest USB-C-enabled devices, such as PCs, Macs, PlayStation 5, Android devices and more. When used with the Crucial USB-C to USB-A adapter, the portable drives also work with PS4, Xbox One, XBOX Series S|X and other USB-A devices.

All Crucial SSDs are designed and built with the same Micron quality and engineering innovation that has produced some of the world's most advanced memory and storage technologies for more than 40 years. Additionally, Crucial SSDs undergo thousands of hours of Micron pre-release validation and extensive qualification testing before market release. For more information on Crucial’s portable SSD product portfolio, visit https://www.crucial.com/products/ssd/portable-ssds.

About Crucial

We are the memory and storage experts™. As Micron’s global consumer brand, we are uniquely able to connect millions of customers to the innovation and technology that Micron has been perfecting for more than four decades. From content professionals to gamers, PC enthusiasts or hardcore overclockers, our loyal customers depend on Crucial memory and storage products to be compatible with more than 175,000 desktops, laptops and workstations. For 25 years, tools like our Crucial System Scanner have made it easy to connect our customers with the perfect memory (DRAM) and storage (SSDs) for their systems, including our world-record-breaking Crucial Ballistix gaming DRAM, delivering an unparalleled performance edge to power users. Our products are available worldwide from leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, enhancing system performance and user productivity on every continent. Learn more at www.crucial.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither Crucial nor Micron Technology, Inc., is responsible for omissions or errors in

typography or photography. Micron, the Micron logo, Crucial and the Crucial logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 MB/s speed measured as maximum sequential performance of device by Crucial on a high-performance desktop computer with Crystal Disk Mark (version 6.0.2 for x64). Your performance may vary. Comparative speed claims are measured as maximum sequential performance of similarly situated portable SSDs, mainstream portable HDDs and mainstream USB flash drives from vertically integrated manufacturers selling under their own brands as of February 2021.

2 Up to 6.5ft/2m on a carpeted floor without damage to data on drive.

Micron CPG Media Relations Contact Kelly Sasso Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (208) 340-2410 ksasso@micron.com