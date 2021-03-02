March 22nd Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in excess of $100,000 in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: LIZI shares.

Investors with losses in excess of $100,000 from their investment in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 22, 2021. Those NASDAQ: LIZI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 20, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Lizhi Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with Lizhi’s IPO contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO, the coronavirus was already ravaging China, the home base, principal market, and significant hub for Lizhi, its employees, and its customers, that the complications associated with the coronavirus were already negatively affecting Lizhi’s business, as employees and customers contracted the virus, lost employment, or otherwise experienced difficulty in generating, publishing, and monetizing the content critical to Lizhi’s platform, that even prior to the IPO, Lizhi employees and customers complained of, and to, Lizhi, which harmed the Company’s reputation and financial condition and prospects, and that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.