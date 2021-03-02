The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES) Retains Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC to Provide Investor/Public Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), a developer and operator of automotive parts ecommerce web sites is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.



“We are excited about working with Emerging Markets Consulting.” stated Tim Armes, Chief Executive Officer of The 4Less Group, Inc. “We are just getting underway with a $15 million Reg A capital raise as well as launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com and, as such, we needed an experienced operator like Jim Painter and his team to develop our brand and bring awareness within the institutional and retail community about our potential growth opportunity.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are pleased to represent The 4Less Group, Inc. during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy.”

About The 4Less Group, Inc:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc. (www.the4lessgroup.com ) is now focused on launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021.



Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC:

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, contact:

Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com

Investor Relations:

James S. Painter III

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

Jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

321-206-6682