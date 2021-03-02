Collection Sites Launches Operating Partnership To Extend COVID-19 Testing With Besser Brands; Medivolve Closes Noble Bioscience Transaction

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) announces the launch of an operating model with Besser Brands in the state of Florida. Under this framework Besser Brands is initially operating 9 Collection Sites locations under the Collection Sites branding, where they are responsible for all related operating costs and systems management. In return for using the Collection Sites name, Besser Brands will pay a royalty on all tests sold. Further, Medivolve has entered into a definitive agreement and subsequently closed the transaction to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp.



“We are excited by the opportunity to expand the Collection Sites network through an experienced and professional operating partner like Besser Brands,” says Doug Sommerville, CEO of Medivolve. “While we continue to operate our own network, implementing a franchise-type model will allow Collection Sites to more rapidly expand its network and leverage its infrastructure and branding to generate additional revenues for the company.”

About Noble Bioscience Corp. Agreement

Medivolve announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement and subsequently closed the transaction to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp. (“Noble Bioscience”), first announced on February 2, 2021. Medivolve issued a total of 12.5 million Medivolve common shares to the shareholders of Noble Bioscience, in exchange for a 100% interest in Noble Bioscience. No finder fees were paid connection with, and no change of control of Medivolve resulted from, the transaction.

Noble Bioscience holds the agency rights to Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology in the United States, Canada and Caribbean countries. Nuturell’s non-toxic silver surface shield technology is a COVID-19 disinfectant that converts into a protective shield when air dry, killing the coronavirus among other pathogens for up to 90 days after only ~30 seconds of contact. Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology was created to overcome the limitations of standard harsh chemical disinfectants and cleaning agents that suffer from various constraints such as their harmfulness, corrosive nature and bacterial resistance.

Nuturell’s surface shield has a broad killing range of pathogens including the human coronavirus in only ~30 seconds of contact and is considered a “green” surface shield. Silver has been well-known as an antimicrobial agent and for its medicinal importance due to the remarkable pathogen killing properties.

About Besser Brands

Besser Brands was founded to seek projects and partnerships where their operational expertise and strategic capital can rapidly accelerate commercial value. Their management team has extensive experience in the personal health & well-being segment and the knowledge required to successfully navigate related regulatory frameworks in both the USA and Canada.

About Collection Sites

Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centers offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results in less than 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up labs, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

Medivolve has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

Medivolve’s primary focus is to provide convenient and assessable medical services for testing of the COVID-19 virus to help combat the pandemic. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@medivolve.ca

For investing enquiries, please contact:

info@medivolve.ca

For US media enquiries, please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Noble Bioscience transaction; the operating agreement with Besser Brands; the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.