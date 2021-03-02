Kiniksa Launches Patient Registry (RESONANCE) for Recurrent Pericarditis

Registry will continue to advance the understanding of the clinical outcomes and management of recurrent pericarditis in partnership with the healthcare community, patients and patient advocates

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 02, 2021 -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) ("Kiniksa"), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced the official launch of the RESONANCE registry in pediatric and adult patients with recurrent pericarditis. Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease.



“We are pleased to announce the launch of the RESONANCE registry, underscoring our commitment to partnering with the recurrent pericarditis community to better understand management and treatment in clinical practice,” said Dana R. Martin, PharmD, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Patient Advocacy at Kiniksa. “RESONANCE provides an invaluable opportunity to collect uniform physician-and patient-reported data in a broad patient population. We look forward to learning more about this challenging disease in collaboration with the healthcare community and patients.”

The RESONANCE registry is a voluntary patient registry database led by physician-researchers with experience in managing patients with recurrent pericarditis. Physicians, patients, and patient advocates contributed to the finalization of the priority data to be captured in the registry, in partnership with Kiniksa. This registry intends to increase the understanding of recurrent pericarditis by encouraging the collaboration and sharing of information and expertise.

“The RESONANCE registry is an excellent next step in research to enrich the understanding of recurrent pericarditis in partnership with clinicians, patients and industry,” said Dr. Martin LeWinter, Professor of Medicine, Cardiovascular Unit at The University of Vermont, Larner College of Medicine. “A significant unmet need remains for patients suffering from pericardial disease, and I am encouraged that the planned real-world data collection in this registry may help to better inform recommendations in the management and treatment of those with recurrent pericarditis.”

“This recurrent pericarditis-focused registry is directly aligned with a fundamental goal of the Pericarditis Alliance which is to improve our knowledge of this underserved disease through continued research,” said Dona Winnowski, President of the Pericarditis Alliance. “Incorporating the physician and patient perspectives into the development of this registry improves the alignment with the healthcare community priorities while maintaining relevance to patients and their personal experiences with recurrent pericarditis.”

About RESONANCE Registry

RESONANCE (REgiStry Of the NAtural history of recurreNt periCarditis in pEdiatric and adult patients; clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04687358) is a Kiniksa-sponsored registry which aims to improve the knowledge of recurrent pericarditis from both the physician and the patient perspective. In addition to retrospective and prospective longitudinal, observational data collection by participating physicians, RESONANCE will capture patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data. The priorities for PRO data collection were finalized with input provided directly from recurrent pericarditis patient champions and advocates. Nationwide patient recruitment has commenced (https://resonance-pericarditis-registry.com/), and interested patients are being evaluated for enrollment at the registry’s decentralized site, TKL Research in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The RESONANCE registry is open to patients of all ages who present with an initial acute pericarditis episode and at least one recurrence after the initial diagnosis. It is expected that approximately 20 registry sites, located in the US, will participate in the initial start-up phase in 2021.

About Recurrent Pericarditis

Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease that typically presents with chest pain and is often associated with changes in electrical conduction and sometimes buildup of fluid around the heart, called pericardial effusion. Patients with pericarditis are deemed recurrent if they have an additional episode after a symptom-free period of 4-6 weeks, and chronic if symptoms from any one episode last longer than three months. Recurrent pericarditis symptoms impair quality of life, limit physical activities, and lead to frequent emergency department visits and hospitalizations. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for recurrent pericarditis. To learn more and hear patient experiences directly, visit www.whatispericarditis.com/recurrent-pericarditis.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

