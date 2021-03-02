ValueSelling Associates Positioned as a Leader in The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- Position Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute



RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been positioned as a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers. Of 16 vendors evaluated, ValueSelling Associates was one of only three vendors placed in the Leaders quadrant. Gartner is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firm, and its Magic Quadrant research methodology delivers graphical competitive positioning, plus in-depth analyses, and actionable advice. This Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates Sales Training Service Providers on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, comments, “We believe it’s an honor to be evaluated and positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers. Gartner is renowned worldwide as a premier analyst firm that thoroughly reviews competing players for its Magic Quadrant analysis. For us, ValueSelling Associates’ leadership position in this Magic Quadrant demonstrates that we have outstanding execution toward our vision, and we are extremely well positioned for future success.”

ValueSelling Associates offers ValueSelling Framework® partnered with the eValuePrompter® tool to deliver a simple, repeatable process that manages the sales conversation with customers. The company’s recently re-imagined Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) offering was highlighted for its ability to optimize the interactive participant experience. In addition, the seamless integration of ValueSelling Associates’ account planning tool and 360-degree Profile Builder™ with clients’ CRM platforms was commended.

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology that makes complex B2B selling simple by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive by doing business with you. Because it’s simple, people use it. This helps you grow revenue, improve margins, and reduce costs. ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services to keep it simple and drive sales results. Consistently ranked as a Top 20 Sales Training company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, ValueSelling Associates is now proud to add Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader to that list.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe, along with Vortex Prospecting™, a multi-channel, cadence-based approach to increase conversations and conversions. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

