Much-loved West Coast burger chain, Triple O’s enters Ontario with plans for 30 locations

/EIN News/ -- Spin-off of White Spot, the restaurant that introduced the burger to Canada, safely enters GTA



TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontarians are about to get a taste of Triple O’s, the West Coast restaurant specializing in burgers, fries and shakes. Today the company announced its plans to launch six restaurants in the GTA in 2021/2022. The first location opened today (March 2) in Mississauga, Courtneypark, and will be followed by a restaurant on Zenway Blvd in Vaughan this April. Triple O’s plans to open 30 locations in the province over the next five years.

The Triple O’s drive-thru restaurants will be conveniently located at Pioneer and Ultramar gas stations through the company’s existing, long-standing relationship with Parkland Fuel Corporation, as well as at free-standing Triple O’s locations. The first Ontario restaurant is located at 1520 Courtneypark Drive East, Mississauga ON, L5T 2C7.

Triple O's entry into Ontario reflects a bold vision to bring their great tasting 100% fresh Canadian beef burgers, served with its iconic pickle on top, to more Canadians. Other classics include their hand-scooped milkshakes, fresh-cut fries and their delicious Secret Triple "O" Sauce. With a loyal guest base that has been steadily growing since 1997, Triple O's now has 71 burger restaurants – both here in Canada, and abroad in Asia.

"I can’t tell you how many times guests, potential franchisees and even famous expats living in Ontario ask us when we plan to open a restaurant in the province," said Triple O's and White Spot President Warren Erhart. "Well, that day has come in a major way. This is a competitive burger market, but we stand by our unparalleled taste that has converted legions of burger lovers alike.”

A Canadian story: A history of firsts

Triple O’s is a spin-off of White Spot Restaurants, Canada's longest-running restaurant chain and the country’s first chain of burger restaurants. Founder Nat Bailey started White Spot in 1928 as a traveling lunch counter in the back of his Model T Ford. He then opened Canada's first drive-in at Granville & 67th in Vancouver in 1928. White Spot was at the dawn of a change in Vancouver brought on by the automobile. It was the “Roaring Twenties" and the car was transforming society, making it easier and quicker to get to a destination. Nat pioneered the 'car hop' – waiters who would 'hop' to it and deliver food to guests in their vehicles.

What’s in a name? (Or two names to be exact)

Nat was so committed to having the cleanest spot in town that he named his restaurant 'White Spot', where 'White' represented spotlessly clean and the restaurants became known as the go to spot for everyone. Due to the popularity of its burgers, shakes and fries, White Spot opened its first Triple O’s location in 1997 on Robson Street, Vancouver. According to legend, the name for Nat's secret Triple 'O' Sauce came from shorthand used by the carhops filling out order slips. Guests could choose from several toppings. An X meant hold, an O meant extra, and Triple 'O' meant plenty of sauce!

Persevering through a pandemic

Triple O’s was set to open in Ontario in the summer of 2020 but pushed its plans back by six months due to COVID-19.

“Nobody’s business plan included a pandemic, and we had to adjust our timing and market entry,” said Erhart. “However, what we’ve learned in the ensuing time is invaluable. People want taste and quality but also safety and convenience. They are more comfortable going to a drive thru or using food delivery services for safety. That’s what we are offering – a better burger experience, but with quick-service speed, enabled by technology.”

After the first two restaurant openings in Mississauga and Vaughan this winter, subsequent restaurants will be in Toronto, as well as a second restaurant in Vaughan, and a Hamilton location. The company will also be operating its On The Go Truck, a 30-foot mobile restaurant serving its famous offerings. Triple O's quick-serve restaurants will offer drive-thru, curbside pickup using the Triple O’s mobile app, dine-in service (once restrictions end), and delivery through SkipTheDishes and DoorDash.

About Triple O's

Triple O's Restaurants is a division of White Spot Hospitality, Canada's longest-running restaurant chain since 1928, operating the White Spot brand of 61 family casual-dining restaurants in British Columbia and Alberta, and the Triple O's brand with 71 premium quick service restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Asia. Triple O's guests can enjoy our signature burgers made with 100% fresh Canadian beef and Secret Triple "O" Sauce, fresh-cut Kennebec fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. Our restaurants offer a casual and authentic West Coast dining experience at Chevron gas stations, free-standing restaurants, sports arenas, university and college campuses and on BC Ferries.

White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and as one of BC's Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. www.tripleos.ca.

For the latest news about Triple O’s, register to receive Triple O’s emails at tripleos.ca, become a fan of /tripleosrestaurant on Facebook or follow @TripleOs on Twitter, @tripleosrestaurant on Instagram and /TheTripleOs on YouTube.

Media contacts:

MAVERICK PR

Jessica Patriquin, jessicap@wearemaverick.com, 416-995-8496

Triple O's

Cathy Tostenson, Vice President Sales & Marketing, 604-326-6740

Franchise inquiries:

Karen Dosen, Business Development Manager, 604-326-6701

Real estate inquiries:

Dylan Toigo, Real Estate, 604-874-5606

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f55fa713-3ead-4a89-afe6-2220892f9194

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/092dae0c-3f01-422f-9742-2c0bfdc1805b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a89a5c53-3a58-467e-992d-ba170cd44027



