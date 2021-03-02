LED Lighting and Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Participate in Roth Conference March 15-17th

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ) is a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. Today, Orion announced that its CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Per Brodin will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference which will be held in a virtual format Monday, March 15th through Wednesday, March 17th. Orion management will be available to host virtual investor meetings throughout the conference; contact your Roth Capital salesperson to schedule a meeting.

Orion management will provide a pre-recorded overview presentation, which will be available on Friday, March 5th after 3PM ET and throughout the conference via the following link:

Management Presentation Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/oesx/

About The Roth Conference

The 33rd Annual Roth Conference will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected virtual fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations. The conference will feature approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, and has become a must attend event for institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and company executives in the small and mid-cap spaces.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

