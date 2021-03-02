MadeGood Enters Savoury Market with Debut of Star Puffed Crackers

New line-up of delectable crackers expands company’s stronghold in natural foods snack category

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadeGood Foods ,® the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich snack creators, is expanding into the savoury snack category with the introduction of a new product line - Star Puffed Crackers. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and organic, they contain nutrients from six different fruits and vegetables. The new crackers are available in three delicious flavours: Sea Salt, Cheddar, and Pizza.



“Entering the savoury snack category has always been top of mind at our company. With such a crowded aisle, we’ve taken our time to develop a product line that delivers against the wants of customers, which is why we’re incredibly excited to bring the Star Puffed Crackers to the market,” said Nima Fotovat, President of MadeGood Foods. “Our team has been hard at work to ensure these new products stay true to our values of gluten-free, dairy-free, organic, non-GMO snacks you and your family can feel good about. They’re perfect for at-home snacking, school lunches, or on-the-go.”

Vegan and gluten-free, Star Puffed Crackers contains nutrients from six different fruit and vegetable sources: spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms. They are a good source of Vitamin A, C, D, E, and B6, as well as an excellent source of thiamine. All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated nut-free facility and free of the top eight allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, and shellfish.



Star Puffed Crackers are currently rolling out across Loblaws locations. Nima Fotovat is available for interviews. High-res images are available upon request.

About MadeGood Foods

Canadian based MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients, allergen friendly and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. They are proud to be a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab, to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. MadeGood is made in a Zero Waste certified facility. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family's health and the planet's health. Trust in something good.