Nuun Expands Partnership with LiveArea to Support Growth in Digital and DTC Channels

Web Page Redesigns to Enhance Customer Journey for Leading Sports Hydration Brand

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuun and Company, a leader in hydration solutions for athletes and active lifestylists, has teamed with LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, to redesign experiences in the popular brand’s online store in a multi-phase project to enhance engagement among the brand’s growing online customer base.



Nuun turned to LiveArea, a business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), to reimagine its home page, product detail pages, and other experiences across its global site as the brand looks to expand its focus on digital programs. Last year, Nuun recorded significant growth in its digital channels and revenue year-over-year.

With Covid underlining the importance of digital sales, the brand is realigning resources to support online growth through enhanced customer engagement on the web, along with strengthening customer retention through loyalty program initiatives.

In addition to launching a reimagined home page this quarter, Nuun is working with LiveArea to:

Refine navigation paths to simplify online access to products as the company expands its product line in new directions

Simplify access to subscription programs

Deliver greater autonomy to marketing teams enabling a fast response to market opportunities with new, more personalized initiatives



“With the growth in our digital channel, we are investing in enhancements to build on that success and improve the customer journey in our online channel,” said Ingrid Milman Cordy, Head of Digital and eCommerce at Nuun. “We teamed with LiveArea last year to drive greater customer retention and the collaboration was so successful we turned again to LiveArea’s proven expertise in creating engaging customer experiences.”

Last year, LiveArea and Yotpo, an eCommerce marketing platform provider, teamed to help the brand build and launch a customer loyalty program. Milman Cordy said Nuun has tripled customer lifetime value with nearly 70% of members making multiple purchases since joining and almost 13% of members referred through other users are driving sales. The tiered loyalty program rewards purchases with points and encourages referrals, social media activation, and more. Nuun targets wellness-focused prospects and customers who buy directly from the brand’s online store – just one of many channels, which include physical stores and digital marketplaces.

“This engagement demonstrates the importance of an agile and innovative approach to performance marketing,” said Jim Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager of LiveArea. “We are helping Nuun drive even greater success in their digital and direct-to-consumer channels and we’re proud to be deepening our relationship with this dynamic brand.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT Intelligence™, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together world-class commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions to clients in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

