Kia Awarded Top Mass-Market Brand in J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

/EIN News/ -- Kia Owners Reported Fewest Problems in New Vehicles After Three Years of Ownership

Kia jumped six spots to earn the #1 position among mass-market brands





Sorento, Sportage, and Optima ranked #1 in their respective segments





Newest honour augments Kia’s incredible track record after ranking #11 in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study



TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia has been ranked number one among mass-market brands by J.D. Power in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) with a reported 97 problems per 100 vehicles. The achievement has been strengthened by three of Kia’s most popular-selling models – the Sorento, Sportage, and Optima – each besting their respective segments.

“This award, on the heels of our initial quality recognition from J.D. Power, is a testament to the dependability of our product and the world class vehicles we deliver, said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “Over the last several years, Kia has made product quality its utmost priority, which can be seen today in our award winning vehicles. We are honoured to see our unwavering commitment to this receive top recognition among mass market brands.”

The study measures the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) experienced over the last year by owners of their three-year-old vehicles, meaning this study focused on 2018 model year vehicles. It includes 32 nameplates and 153 models, covering problem symptoms grouped into eight major vehicle categories (Seats, HVAC, Features/Controls/Displays (FCD), Driving Experience, Interior, Engine/Transmission, Exterior, Audio/Communication/Entertainment/Navigation (ACEN)).

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold over a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Seltos, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the all-new K5 sedan and Carnival to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

1 Tied with Dodge.

