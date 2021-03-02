Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart, Inc. Expands Patient Offering with Mera’s Suite of Ellevia Products

/EIN News/ -- Ellevia medical cannabis products include oils, topicals and flower all designed with the patient in mind.



ST. THOMAS, Ontario, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mera Cannabis Corp. (“Mera”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Ellevia medical cannabis brand and product line through a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. Products are now available to medical cannabis patients who are registered through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ marketplace.

The Ellevia product line was developed to address some of the challenges that patients are currently facing with dosing, availability, and price sensitivity. The suite of products includes oils, topicals and flower, and is positioned to offer patients a program that includes consumption options for daytime and evening use. Product highlights include:

Oil - CBD Max | 35:1

Oil - THC Light | 4:1

Oil - THC Boost | 1:1

Topical – Muscle and Joint Cream | 1:1

“We’ve learned that there are many variables that can improve the patient experience with some of the more common cannabis products found in the medical and recreational markets. We hope that some of these learnings discoveries are notable to our customers,” said Zubin Jasavala, CEO, Mera. “We know the team at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers will only strengthen our offering to patients, as a trusted household name in the industry.”

To learn more about the Ellevia product line up, visit Ellevia.ca.

About Mera Cannabis

Mera Cannabis is a private Canadian cannabis company with medical and recreational business divisions. Mera is focused on producing consumer-driven, high-value cannabis products at its EU GMP-built cultivation and processing facility in St Thomas, Ontario. Additionally, Mera jointly owns Countryside Cannabis Corp., a 100 acre outdoor site that provides unique access to high quality cannabis biomass. Mera's family of cannabis brands and businesses include its subsidiary, CannaWay Clinics Inc., a national network of medical clinics specializing in cannabis treatment programs, and Garden Variety, a chain of cannabis retail stores in Manitoba operated through a joint-venture partnership. To learn more about Mera, visit meracannabis.com.

Emily Ondercine-Bourne

emily.ondercin-bourne@meracannabis.com

905-818-3762