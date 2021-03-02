Organovo Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10 2021 (VIRTUAL CONFERENCE)

/EIN News/ -- SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held on March 9-10, 2021 virtually.



Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman of Organovo, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

A webcast of Organovo’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.organovo.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Organovo’s website for 90 days following the conference.

About Organovo

Organovo is an early-stage biotechnology company that is developing and utilizing highly customized 3D human tissues as dynamic models of healthy and diseased human biology for drug development. The company’s proprietary technology is being used to build functional 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function and disease. Organovo’s advances include cell type-specific compartments, prevalent intercellular tight junctions, and the formation of microvascular structures. Management believes these attributes can enable critical complex, multicellular disease models that can be used to develop clinically effective drugs for selected therapeutic areas.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 8, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

