Armored Things Adds Sports Executive Marshall Glickman to Its Board of Advisors

BOSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things , the crowd intelligence software company, today announced the addition of Marshall Glickman, the CEO of G2 Strategic, LLC, to its Board of Advisors. G2 is a boutique consulting firm providing global sports business solutions to clients in the US and Europe. Glickman brings Armored Things extensive hands-on experience working with professional leagues, teams, venue developers, governmental entities, law firms and corporations and brands in the sports field.

As the former president of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, Glickman oversaw the development of the $262m Rose Quarter district, including the Rose Garden (now Moda Center), a 21,000-seat multi-purpose indoor arena. He is also the former founder, chairman and CEO of Portland Family Entertainment, which owned and operated several minor league sports clubs, including the Portland Timbers, now part of Major League Soccer. During that time he also developed and re-purposed several sports venues.

Armored Things software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is being used across professional sports and education, providing facilities and security teams with an accurate, real-time understanding of how people are utilizing spaces in arenas, buildings and on campuses to enable smarter decisions related to crowd density, space utilization, security and guest experience. In January, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced their deployment of Armored Things Crowd Intelligence Solution to help ensure safety and security for fans and staff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the NBA club welcomed fans back. The software company has raised over $14.8M in venture funding to date, most recently a $7M round led by Will Ventures.

“Armored Things platform is an ideal solution for managing crowd flow in a manner that will have an outsized impact on the quality of the experience of attending live sports and entertainment in person,” said Glickman. “As venues begin to re-open under pandemic guidelines, crowd flow is obviously a critical issue. Looking forward to the post-COVID future, we think Armored Things will have a huge impact on improving the guest experience, which is a must if we expect to attract the next generation of fans.”

Glickman joins seven existing members on the company’s Board of Advisors, including ServiceNow executive David Schneider, national homeland security leader Juliette Kayyem, leading higher education CIO Gordon Wishon, Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) founder Bill Dorsey, renowned cybersecurity expert and former CTO of Resilient Systems (IBM) Bruce Schneier, former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, and former US Congressman George Nethercutt.

“Marshall is a visionary in the sports management field, and he has put that vision into action to deliver an impressive track record of results in both the US and European sports scenes,” said Julie Johnson Roberts, cofounder and CEO of Armored Things. “His understanding of venue management and operations and the opportunities to optimize the fan experience is a really valuable addition to our Board of Advisors.”

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we're pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.

