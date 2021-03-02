Royal Bank of Canada Selects FactSet as Market Data and Technology Provider for Wealth Management Teams

FactSet solutions to be deployed to over 8,000 RBC wealth management professionals across North America

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has been selected as the primary market data and technology provider for the Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) entire wealth management organization.



FactSet will virtually deploy a range of web and digital solutions to over 8,000 RBC wealth management professionals, starting with those in Canada and the United States, in early 2021. These solutions include FactSet’s web-based workstation for wealth advisors and a suite of leading content sets, such as its flagship StreetAccount news service, which will be integrated into RBC’s internal applications and client portals using APIs, and Dow Jones Newswires. The multi-year agreement also encompasses FactSet’s Advisor Dashboard, which will provide RBC’s wealth management teams with a holistic view of their entire client base. The dashboard surfaces personalized insights to each financial advisor that link relevant news and events to individual client portfolios, driving improved client engagement.

“High net worth individuals and retail investors are demanding more sophisticated data and technology to support how they manage their portfolios,” said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management Solutions, FactSet. “We are seeing that demand intensify as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are working with our clients to help them provide the high service levels required. RBC is taking a market-leading approach to adopting new technologies that will improve communication and efficiency and drive better results for customers.”

FactSet’s expanded relationship with RBC represents another significant win in the wealth management space and confirms the company’s strategy of delivering enterprise-wide solutions that cover every aspect of the wealth management workflow.

For more information on FactSet’s Wealth Solutions, visit: https://www.factset.com/products/wealth.

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high net worth and ultra high net worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from our key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). RBC Wealth Management has C$1.1 trillion of assets under administration, C$836 billion of assets under management and more than 4,800 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com.

FactSet Media Jennifer Berlin +1 617 330 4122 jennifer.berlin@factset.com Media & Investor Relations Contact: Rima Hyder +1 857.265.7523 rima.hyder@factset.com