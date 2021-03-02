Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9th

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Gregory Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Life Sciences Conference to be held virtually between March 9-10, 2021.



Artelo’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Artelo's website at https://ir.artelobio.com/. Management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

