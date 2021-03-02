Attorney General Schmitt Announces Criminal Charges against Kansas City Area Contractor
Attorney General Schmitt Announces Criminal Charges against Kansas City Area Contractor
Mar 2, 2021, 10:24 AM by AG Schmitt
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed felony charges against Corey M. Richards, 32, for allegedly defrauding customers in connection with his business, Metro Homes Rehab.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Natalie Hewitt and John Grantham.
Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
The charges against Richards are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
###