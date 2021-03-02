Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,871 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Schmitt Announces Criminal Charges against Kansas City Area Contractor

Attorney General Schmitt Announces Criminal Charges against Kansas City Area Contractor

Mar 2, 2021, 10:24 AM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed felony charges against Corey M. Richards, 32, for allegedly defrauding customers in connection with his business, Metro Homes Rehab.

Richards promised his victims contracting and construction services in exchange for large advance payments. After taking money from several consumers, including elderly Missourians, Richards did not provide the services as promised.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Natalie Hewitt and John Grantham.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The charges against Richards are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.  

###

 

You just read:

Attorney General Schmitt Announces Criminal Charges against Kansas City Area Contractor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.