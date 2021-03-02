Lane Closures as NDOT Begins Paving of U.S. 95 Between Fallon and Schurz

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures begin March 1 on U.S. 95 near Schurz as the Nevada Department of Transportation starts highway paving as part of a continuing road improvement project.

Lane closures will be in place 24/7 through mid-April on sections of U.S. 95 between Fallon and the Churchill County line north of Schurz. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are advised to follow all work zone signage and controls, as roadway surfaces will vary during paving.

Drivers should also anticipate a highway closure of approximately 10 days beginning in mid-April, with detours available via U.S. 95A.

The project, launched in fall 2020, will ultimately repave approximately 30 miles of U.S. 95 between the U.S. 95A junction in Schurz and 10 miles south of Fallon. The project will also add the following improvements:

An approximately four-mile-long passing lane will be constructed on the northbound highway three miles north of Schurz.

A left-hand turn lane will be constructed at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.

Roadway base will be reconstructed and reinforced in a half-mile section of highway with pervasive natural water infiltration.

Drainage culverts and boxes will also be extended and reinforced with headwalls after being installed during emergency installation to help protect the roadway during the floods of 2017.

The project by contractor Road and Highway Builders will improve the highway after it was last fully reconstructed in 2003.

Further project information is available at www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.