Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, February 21, 2021, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:25 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 50 year-old Walter Lee Rogers, of no fixed address.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, 21 year-old Joshua Young, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.