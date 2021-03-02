DEQ accepting applications for lead testing in drinking water for school and childcare facilities

On March 2, 2021, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced that they are accepting applications for lead testing in drinking water at schools and child care facilities.

Through a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant program, this voluntary effort provides water testing resources at Wyoming schools and childcare facilities.

Governor Mark Gordon directed DEQ to pursue this funding opportunity in February 2019.

"DEQ is encouraged by this funding to analyze drinking water serving these populations," said Colin McKee, Industrial Siting Administrator. "The agency's goal is to identify and reduce any elevated lead levels with available resources." According to McKee, the public schools will work through their respective school districts to apply for this funding and child care facilities will be able to apply directly through the agency website. As there is only a certain amount of funding available, these resources will be prioritized to school and child care facilities in underserved and low-income communities, older facilities (pre-1988) and will also be directed towards facilities serving younger children. Wyoming School Districts and childcare facilities can apply for this program by clicking here .

