DEQ accepting applications for lead testing in drinking water for school and childcare facilities
On March 2, 2021, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced that they are accepting applications for lead testing in drinking water at schools and child care facilities.
Governor Mark Gordon directed DEQ to pursue this funding opportunity in February 2019.
According to McKee, the public schools will work through their respective school districts to apply for this funding and child care facilities will be able to apply directly through the agency website.
As there is only a certain amount of funding available, these resources will be prioritized to school and child care facilities in underserved and low-income communities, older facilities (pre-1988) and will also be directed towards facilities serving younger children.
Wyoming School Districts and childcare facilities can apply for this program by clicking here.
###