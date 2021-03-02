Performance Drone Works Names Ryan Evans as Director of Business Development

Evans joins Performance Drone Works from Textron Inc. where he served as the Director of Business Development for USSOCOM related efforts.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Drone Works today announced that Ryan Evans, has been named the Company’s Director of Business Development. Mr. Evans joins Performance Drone Works from Textron Inc. where he served as the Director of Business Development for USSOCOM related efforts. Also while at Textron, he served in many other positions to include Field Service Support, Logistics Management and Program Management.

“We are extremely happy to bring someone of Ryan’s pedigree and caliber into our family here at PDW. He brings over a wealth of knowledge, leadership and experience in the unmanned aircraft arena, managing complicated DoD projects, communications and product management. His military background coupled with driving targeted initiatives will enhance our capabilities, providing benefits across our organization,” said Patrick Laney, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

Ryan brings more than 4,800 flight hours and nearly two decades of UAS experience to PDW. Prior to Textron, Ryan served in the United States Army and is a decorated veteran of OIF.

About Performance Drone Works
Performance Drone Works has a legacy born out of a startup. Emerging from a unique position in professional drone racing, PDW was founded to answer the continual inbound requests for small, high-performance, military grade quadcopters specifically tailored to the warfighter. The heritage of speed and agility remains vital while the addition of advanced ISR capabilities and autonomous features reduces the workload on the warfighter and is a clear point of emphasis.

PDW is growing rapidly with headquarters located in Huntsville, AL. PDW’s first two products (SPARO 20 and SPARO 90) are set to launch in the second half of 2021 with a strong focus on meaningful, operationalized autonomy and A.I. powered ISR that extends the capabilities of our customers.

PDW’s driving objective is to produce warfighter centric drone technologies. Every engineering decision is carefully considered alongside warfighter operational behavior – novelty should never eclipse utility. We continually push ourselves to identify the best solution for specific, actual warfighter challenges. Performance Drone Works is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

